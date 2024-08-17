CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Up 0.3 %

CXF opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$8.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile

