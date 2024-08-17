Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% on Friday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cipher Mining traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 971,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,863,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

CIFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.