Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,368 ($43.00) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,026 ($38.64) on Thursday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,972 ($25.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,144 ($40.14). The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,698.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,687.61.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

