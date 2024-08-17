Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys $11,165.70 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg bought 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,165.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Stenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jon Stenberg bought 2,155 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,883.15.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jon Stenberg bought 3,514 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136.40.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jon Stenberg bought 4,580 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,862.20.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

