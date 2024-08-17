Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Dennis W. Liu Sells 500 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.4 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 56.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 303.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Clear Secure by 278.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 808,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

