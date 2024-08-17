ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
