ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 286.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

