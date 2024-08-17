Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Janel Riley Sells 3,495 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Janel Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Janel Riley sold 17,938 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $1,317,904.86.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

