Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 393,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $89.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

