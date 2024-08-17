Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$68.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CCA stock opened at C$63.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.81. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$66.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.50 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4129032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

