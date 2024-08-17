Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3,442.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 232,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

