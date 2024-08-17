Comparing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% First Financial Bankshares 29.13% 14.01% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares $492.19 million 10.35 $198.98 million $1.40 25.46

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats First Financial Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

(Get Free Report)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

