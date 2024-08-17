CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Gregoire Maes Sells 50,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

