Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 740,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,570.0 days.

CCRDF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

