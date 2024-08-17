Contrasting Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiayin Group and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 0 7 0 3.00

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 22.18% 58.72% 25.24% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jiayin Group and Core Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $5.82 billion 0.06 $182.75 million $3.35 1.82 Core Scientific $575.23 million 3.12 N/A N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

