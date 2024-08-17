Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.02. Approximately 17,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 533,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

