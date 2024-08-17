Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

