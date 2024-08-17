Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Crescent Energy has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

