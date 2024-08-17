Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Crescent Energy has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 2.32.
In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
