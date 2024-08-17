Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 57,493 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $336,908.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,539,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,881,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $228,660.30.
- On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $308,612.79.
- On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.
Cricut Price Performance
CRCT stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cricut by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
