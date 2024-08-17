Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 57,493 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $336,908.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,539,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,881,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $228,660.30.

On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $308,612.79.

On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.

Cricut Price Performance

CRCT stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cricut by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

