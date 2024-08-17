Critical Survey: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Borealis Foods and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 0 7 1 0 2.13

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $10.78, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and The Hain Celestial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.77 billion 0.34 -$116.54 million ($1.02) -6.59

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -47.00% -15.15% The Hain Celestial Group -5.14% 2.91% 1.30%

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

