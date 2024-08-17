Critical Survey: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.44 billion 1.06 -$78.02 million ($1.02) -12.43 Extra Space Storage $3.16 billion 11.22 $803.20 million $4.49 37.25

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -6.75% -3.40% -1.67% Extra Space Storage 25.82% 5.43% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 5 0 0 1.71 Extra Space Storage 2 5 5 0 2.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.42, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $161.92, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

