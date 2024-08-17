Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Cue Biopharma Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $0.68 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

