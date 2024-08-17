Daré Bioscience, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:DARE)

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

DARE stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

