Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.82 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00016737 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $160.82 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070422 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 359.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,259,313 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

