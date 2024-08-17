DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

