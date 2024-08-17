Degen Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Degen has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $54.23 million and $9.81 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00437487 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $11,179,224.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars.

