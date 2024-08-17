Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $111.38 and last traded at $110.98. 3,124,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,249,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

