Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 110,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

