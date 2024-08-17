Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $72.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 65.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

