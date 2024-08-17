DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and $60.04 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 57,707,971 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

