Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

