Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 31.0% in July

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 557,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Dividend Announcement

DEO stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51. Diageo has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

