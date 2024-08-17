Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.82 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $192.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

