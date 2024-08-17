Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,855 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.82 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

