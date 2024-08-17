Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DEC opened at $13.36 on Friday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

