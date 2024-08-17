DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Raised to $8.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Quarry LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 1,124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in DLocal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

