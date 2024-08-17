Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

