Doximity’s (DOCS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCS

Doximity Trading Up 2.3 %

DOCS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,951 shares of company stock worth $2,471,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.