Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $64.24 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,070 shares of company stock valued at $366,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ducommun by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

