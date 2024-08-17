Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,309 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $16,750.93.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $46,797.00.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 100.49 and a quick ratio of 100.49.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

