Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 31,630 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESOA opened at $9.18 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

