Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 31,630 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Energy Services of America Price Performance
ESOA opened at $9.18 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
