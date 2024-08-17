Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.71 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.