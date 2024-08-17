EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 130.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

EPR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

