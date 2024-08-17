Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 0.9%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.46). Approximately 216,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 646,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.44).

Equals Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

