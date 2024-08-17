Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.35 on August 28th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

