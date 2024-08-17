Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lifeway Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lifeway Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LWAY. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,977,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,977,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

