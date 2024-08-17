Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.20).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.