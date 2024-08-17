Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.23. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.79 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $966.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $935.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $950.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

