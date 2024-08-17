Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hess by 76.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,220,000 after purchasing an additional 567,550 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

