Erick Lucera Buys 39,266 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Erick Lucera purchased 39,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $15,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Beyond Air Price Performance
XAIR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
