Erick Lucera Buys 39,266 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Erick Lucera purchased 39,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $15,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Price Performance

XAIR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on XAIR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.