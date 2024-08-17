Erick Lucera Buys 39,266 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Free Report) Director Erick Lucera purchased 39,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $15,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beyond Air Price Performance

XAIR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on XAIR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.