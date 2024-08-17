Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $88.12 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Euler has a market capitalization of $88.12 million and approximately $751,285.02 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be bought for $5.29 or 0.00008921 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

